Medley Management Inc. (MDLY) and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Comparing side by side

Both Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Medley Management Inc.
|3
|1.98
|N/A
|-0.40
|0.00
|First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
|22
|28.26
|N/A
|0.86
|25.28
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Medley Management Inc.
|0.00%
|20.5%
|-2.6%
|First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 49.9% of Medley Management Inc. shares and 33.45% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund shares. Insiders held 2% of Medley Management Inc. shares. Comparatively, First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has 10.09% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Medley Management Inc.
|42.19%
|35.89%
|17.42%
|-26.74%
|-10.13%
|-12.69%
|First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
|-1.89%
|-2.98%
|-1.8%
|4.35%
|-4.21%
|16.56%
For the past year Medley Management Inc. had bearish trend while First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund had bullish trend.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund beats Medley Management Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.