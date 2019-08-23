Medley Management Inc. (MDLY) and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Comparing side by side

Both Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medley Management Inc. 3 1.98 N/A -0.40 0.00 First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 22 28.26 N/A 0.86 25.28

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) and First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medley Management Inc. 0.00% 20.5% -2.6% First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 49.9% of Medley Management Inc. shares and 33.45% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund shares. Insiders held 2% of Medley Management Inc. shares. Comparatively, First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has 10.09% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medley Management Inc. 42.19% 35.89% 17.42% -26.74% -10.13% -12.69% First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund -1.89% -2.98% -1.8% 4.35% -4.21% 16.56%

For the past year Medley Management Inc. had bearish trend while First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund beats Medley Management Inc.