Medley Management Inc. (MDLY) and Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA) Comparison side by side

Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) and Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medley Management Inc. 3 1.35 N/A -0.65 0.00 Altaba Inc. 69 108.91 N/A -15.90 0.00

In table 1 we can see Medley Management Inc. and Altaba Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Medley Management Inc. and Altaba Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medley Management Inc. 0.00% 33% -3.9% Altaba Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Medley Management Inc. and Altaba Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Medley Management Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Altaba Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Altaba Inc.’s consensus target price is $78, while its potential upside is 11.80%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 63.9% of Medley Management Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 73.03% of Altaba Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Medley Management Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.61%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.22% of Altaba Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medley Management Inc. -4.86% -15.43% -31.16% -49.82% -47.81% -29.02% Altaba Inc. -1.86% -4.1% 3.26% 16.96% -7.06% 23.09%

For the past year Medley Management Inc. had bearish trend while Altaba Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Altaba Inc. beats Medley Management Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Altaba Inc. operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc. and changed its name to Altaba Inc. in June 2017. Altaba Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.