MediWound Ltd. (MDWD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL)

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound Ltd. 4 3.62 N/A -0.20 0.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 531.41 N/A -1.79 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of MediWound Ltd. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us MediWound Ltd. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of MediWound Ltd. is 4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.8. The Current Ratio of rival Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is 8.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.3. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than MediWound Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for MediWound Ltd. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

MediWound Ltd. has a 222.61% upside potential and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MediWound Ltd. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 37.1% and 12.8% respectively. About 41.5% of MediWound Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has 79.39% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.69% 13.22% 40.75% 67.6% 48.98% 69.27%

For the past year MediWound Ltd. had bearish trend while Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats MediWound Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.