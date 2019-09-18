MediWound Ltd. (MDWD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound Ltd. 4 3.62 N/A -0.20 0.00 Molecular Templates Inc. 7 9.59 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has MediWound Ltd. and Molecular Templates Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7% Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -30.4% -21.7%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.5 shows that MediWound Ltd. is 50.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Molecular Templates Inc.’s 2.73 beta is the reason why it is 173.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

MediWound Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4 and 3.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Molecular Templates Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. MediWound Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Molecular Templates Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered MediWound Ltd. and Molecular Templates Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Molecular Templates Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MediWound Ltd.’s upside potential is 233.88% at a $10.25 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 37.1% of MediWound Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 72.2% of Molecular Templates Inc. are owned by institutional investors. MediWound Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 41.5%. Comparatively, 12.75% are Molecular Templates Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54% Molecular Templates Inc. -8.75% -22.34% -8.88% 47.64% 32.46% 62.62%

For the past year MediWound Ltd. had bearish trend while Molecular Templates Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

MediWound Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Molecular Templates Inc.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.