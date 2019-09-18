MediWound Ltd. (MDWD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MediWound Ltd.
|4
|3.62
|N/A
|-0.20
|0.00
|Molecular Templates Inc.
|7
|9.59
|N/A
|-0.90
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has MediWound Ltd. and Molecular Templates Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MediWound Ltd.
|0.00%
|-18.4%
|-1.7%
|Molecular Templates Inc.
|0.00%
|-30.4%
|-21.7%
Volatility and Risk
A beta of 0.5 shows that MediWound Ltd. is 50.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Molecular Templates Inc.’s 2.73 beta is the reason why it is 173.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
MediWound Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4 and 3.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Molecular Templates Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. MediWound Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Molecular Templates Inc.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is delivered MediWound Ltd. and Molecular Templates Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|MediWound Ltd.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Molecular Templates Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
MediWound Ltd.’s upside potential is 233.88% at a $10.25 average target price.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 37.1% of MediWound Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 72.2% of Molecular Templates Inc. are owned by institutional investors. MediWound Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 41.5%. Comparatively, 12.75% are Molecular Templates Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|MediWound Ltd.
|-28.97%
|-17.78%
|-47.87%
|-41.49%
|-53.77%
|-30.54%
|Molecular Templates Inc.
|-8.75%
|-22.34%
|-8.88%
|47.64%
|32.46%
|62.62%
For the past year MediWound Ltd. had bearish trend while Molecular Templates Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
MediWound Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Molecular Templates Inc.
MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.
Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
