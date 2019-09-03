MediWound Ltd. (MDWD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

This is a contrast between MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MediWound Ltd.
|4
|3.70
|N/A
|-0.20
|0.00
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|1
|1279.06
|N/A
|-0.15
|0.00
In table 1 we can see MediWound Ltd. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MediWound Ltd.
|0.00%
|-18.4%
|-1.7%
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-157.2%
|-59.6%
Risk and Volatility
MediWound Ltd. has a beta of 0.5 and its 50.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. on the other hand, has 1.73 beta which makes it 73.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of MediWound Ltd. is 3.8 while its Current Ratio is 4. Meanwhile, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.8 while its Quick Ratio is 12.8. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than MediWound Ltd.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for MediWound Ltd. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|MediWound Ltd.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
MediWound Ltd.’s upside potential is 215.58% at a $10.13 average target price.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 37.1% of MediWound Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 25.8% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. MediWound Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 41.5%. Comparatively, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has 1.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|MediWound Ltd.
|-28.97%
|-17.78%
|-47.87%
|-41.49%
|-53.77%
|-30.54%
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|3.84%
|-5.27%
|-18.89%
|-17.23%
|114.58%
|36.32%
For the past year MediWound Ltd. has -30.54% weaker performance while Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has 36.32% stronger performance.
MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.
Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.
