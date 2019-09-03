MediWound Ltd. (MDWD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

This is a contrast between MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound Ltd. 4 3.70 N/A -0.20 0.00 Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1279.06 N/A -0.15 0.00

In table 1 we can see MediWound Ltd. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -157.2% -59.6%

Risk and Volatility

MediWound Ltd. has a beta of 0.5 and its 50.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. on the other hand, has 1.73 beta which makes it 73.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of MediWound Ltd. is 3.8 while its Current Ratio is 4. Meanwhile, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.8 while its Quick Ratio is 12.8. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than MediWound Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for MediWound Ltd. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00 Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MediWound Ltd.’s upside potential is 215.58% at a $10.13 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 37.1% of MediWound Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 25.8% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. MediWound Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 41.5%. Comparatively, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has 1.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 3.84% -5.27% -18.89% -17.23% 114.58% 36.32%

For the past year MediWound Ltd. has -30.54% weaker performance while Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has 36.32% stronger performance.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.