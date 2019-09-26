MediWound Ltd. (MDWD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

This is a contrast between MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound Ltd. 4 3.78 N/A -0.20 0.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 111 10.99 N/A 35.15 2.60

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8%

Risk & Volatility

MediWound Ltd. has a 0.5 beta, while its volatility is 50.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.31 beta.

Liquidity

MediWound Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 4 and a Quick Ratio of 3.8. Competitively, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 8.4 and has 8.3 Quick Ratio. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MediWound Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered MediWound Ltd. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

MediWound Ltd. has a 71.34% upside potential and a consensus target price of $5.5. On the other hand, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s potential upside is 31.45% and its consensus target price is $132. Based on the data delivered earlier, MediWound Ltd. is looking more favorable than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MediWound Ltd. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 37.1% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 41.5% of MediWound Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has 2.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56%

For the past year MediWound Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats on 7 of the 9 factors MediWound Ltd.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.