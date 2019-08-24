MediWound Ltd. (MDWD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Since MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound Ltd. 4 3.55 N/A -0.20 0.00 Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates MediWound Ltd. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us MediWound Ltd. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7% Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of MediWound Ltd. is 3.8 while its Current Ratio is 4. Meanwhile, Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 39.3 while its Quick Ratio is 39.3. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than MediWound Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for MediWound Ltd. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00 Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MediWound Ltd.’s upside potential is 236.54% at a $10.13 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 37.1% of MediWound Ltd. shares and 0.3% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. shares. MediWound Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 41.5%. Insiders Comparatively, held 33.1% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54% Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44%

For the past year MediWound Ltd. was more bearish than Karuna Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors MediWound Ltd.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.