MediWound Ltd. (MDWD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound Ltd. 3 -0.29 16.99M -0.20 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 50 -0.33 52.57M -3.41 0.00

In table 1 we can see MediWound Ltd. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound Ltd. 542,205,201.85% -18.4% -1.7% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 105,140,000.00% -34.5% -31.8%

Volatility & Risk

MediWound Ltd. is 50.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.5. Competitively, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.51 which is 51.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of MediWound Ltd. are 4 and 3.8 respectively. Its competitor Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.5 and its Quick Ratio is 14.5. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than MediWound Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for MediWound Ltd. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

MediWound Ltd. has a 73.50% upside potential and an average price target of $5.5. Competitively the average price target of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is $96, which is potential 97.86% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than MediWound Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

MediWound Ltd. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 37.1% and 99.2%. About 41.5% of MediWound Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5%

For the past year MediWound Ltd. has -30.54% weaker performance while Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has 33.5% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors MediWound Ltd. beats Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.