MediWound Ltd. (MDWD)’s Financial Results Comparing With G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

As Biotechnology businesses, MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound Ltd. 4 3.80 N/A -0.20 0.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -2.51 0.00

Demonstrates MediWound Ltd. and G1 Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of MediWound Ltd. and G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7% G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of MediWound Ltd. is 3.8 while its Current Ratio is 4. Meanwhile, G1 Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 30.2 while its Quick Ratio is 30.2. G1 Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than MediWound Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for MediWound Ltd. and G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$10.25 is MediWound Ltd.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 219.31%. Competitively the consensus price target of G1 Therapeutics Inc. is $45, which is potential 17.68% upside. The results provided earlier shows that MediWound Ltd. appears more favorable than G1 Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

MediWound Ltd. and G1 Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 37.1% and 93.3%. Insiders held roughly 41.5% of MediWound Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, G1 Therapeutics Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54% G1 Therapeutics Inc. -10.56% -18.55% 21.08% 17.75% -50.36% 29.56%

For the past year MediWound Ltd. had bearish trend while G1 Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors MediWound Ltd. beats G1 Therapeutics Inc.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.