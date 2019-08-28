MediWound Ltd. (MDWD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX)

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound Ltd. 4 3.49 N/A -0.20 0.00 Entera Bio Ltd. 4 57.01 N/A -0.90 0.00

In table 1 we can see MediWound Ltd. and Entera Bio Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7% Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% -75.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of MediWound Ltd. is 3.8 while its Current Ratio is 4. Meanwhile, Entera Bio Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. Entera Bio Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than MediWound Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for MediWound Ltd. and Entera Bio Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00 Entera Bio Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

MediWound Ltd. has an average price target of $10.13, and a 227.83% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both MediWound Ltd. and Entera Bio Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 37.1% and 14.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 41.5% of MediWound Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 46.55% of Entera Bio Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54% Entera Bio Ltd. -8.91% -12.8% -22.33% 1.55% 0% 7.21%

For the past year MediWound Ltd. had bearish trend while Entera Bio Ltd. had bullish trend.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.