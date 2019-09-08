MediWound Ltd. (MDWD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound Ltd. 4 3.50 N/A -0.20 0.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 23 233.94 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates MediWound Ltd. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -27% -20.8%

Liquidity

MediWound Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.8. On the competitive side is, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 18 Current Ratio and a 18 Quick Ratio. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to MediWound Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for MediWound Ltd. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

MediWound Ltd. has a consensus target price of $10.13, and a 233.22% upside potential. Competitively Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $40, with potential upside of 141.84%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, MediWound Ltd. is looking more favorable than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

MediWound Ltd. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 37.1% and 97.6%. Insiders held roughly 41.5% of MediWound Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.65% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38%

For the past year MediWound Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors MediWound Ltd. beats Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.