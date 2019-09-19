MediWound Ltd. (MDWD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Both MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound Ltd. 4 3.71 N/A -0.20 0.00 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.52 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for MediWound Ltd. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.7% -35.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.5 beta means MediWound Ltd.’s volatility is 50.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. In other hand, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.1 which is 10.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MediWound Ltd. are 4 and 3.8. Competitively, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 12.4 and 12.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MediWound Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

MediWound Ltd. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$10.25 is MediWound Ltd.’s average price target while its potential upside is 225.40%. Meanwhile, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $7, while its potential upside is 98.30%. The information presented earlier suggests that MediWound Ltd. looks more robust than Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MediWound Ltd. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 37.1% and 84.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 41.5% of MediWound Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.09% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.34% -5.78% -7.35% 0.26% -59.65% 6.54%

For the past year MediWound Ltd. has -30.54% weaker performance while Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.54% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors MediWound Ltd. beats Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.