MediWound Ltd. (MDWD)’s Financial Results Comparing With ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX)

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MediWound Ltd.
|4
|3.82
|N/A
|-0.20
|0.00
|ContraFect Corporation
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of MediWound Ltd. and ContraFect Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MediWound Ltd.
|0.00%
|-18.4%
|-1.7%
|ContraFect Corporation
|0.00%
|-184.4%
|-19.9%
Volatility & Risk
MediWound Ltd. is 50.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.5. Competitively, ContraFect Corporation’s 95.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.05 beta.
Liquidity
4 and 3.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MediWound Ltd. Its rival ContraFect Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. ContraFect Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than MediWound Ltd.
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for MediWound Ltd. and ContraFect Corporation are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|MediWound Ltd.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
|ContraFect Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
MediWound Ltd.’s upside potential is 217.55% at a $10.13 consensus target price.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 37.1% of MediWound Ltd. shares and 37.6% of ContraFect Corporation shares. 41.5% are MediWound Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.63% are ContraFect Corporation’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|MediWound Ltd.
|-28.97%
|-17.78%
|-47.87%
|-41.49%
|-53.77%
|-30.54%
|ContraFect Corporation
|-2.58%
|-14.19%
|-26.36%
|-11.12%
|-77.12%
|-70.84%
For the past year MediWound Ltd. was less bearish than ContraFect Corporation.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors MediWound Ltd. beats ContraFect Corporation.
MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.
