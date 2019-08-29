MediWound Ltd. (MDWD)’s Financial Results Comparing With ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX)

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound Ltd. 4 3.82 N/A -0.20 0.00 ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of MediWound Ltd. and ContraFect Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7% ContraFect Corporation 0.00% -184.4% -19.9%

Volatility & Risk

MediWound Ltd. is 50.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.5. Competitively, ContraFect Corporation’s 95.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.05 beta.

Liquidity

4 and 3.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MediWound Ltd. Its rival ContraFect Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. ContraFect Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than MediWound Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for MediWound Ltd. and ContraFect Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00 ContraFect Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

MediWound Ltd.’s upside potential is 217.55% at a $10.13 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 37.1% of MediWound Ltd. shares and 37.6% of ContraFect Corporation shares. 41.5% are MediWound Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.63% are ContraFect Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54% ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84%

For the past year MediWound Ltd. was less bearish than ContraFect Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors MediWound Ltd. beats ContraFect Corporation.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.