MediWound Ltd. (MDWD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)

We are contrasting MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound Ltd. 4 26.27 N/A -0.21 0.00 Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 3 12.95 N/A -1.65 0.00

In table 1 we can see MediWound Ltd. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -31.9% -2.9% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

MediWound Ltd.’s current beta is 0.73 and it happens to be 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. is 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.14 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of MediWound Ltd. are 6.7 and 6.3 respectively. Its competitor Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is 5.6. MediWound Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for MediWound Ltd. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00 Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of MediWound Ltd. is $11.67, with potential upside of 261.30%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 36.4% of MediWound Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 10.5% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. MediWound Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 41.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 64.15% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediWound Ltd. -7.45% -6.05% -6.25% -23.01% -29.84% 7.14% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. -1.11% -6.71% -6.71% 35.1% 30.12% -31.32%

For the past year MediWound Ltd. has 7.14% stronger performance while Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has -31.32% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors MediWound Ltd. beats Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.