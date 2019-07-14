MediWound Ltd. (MDWD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

As Biotechnology businesses, MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound Ltd. 4 26.02 N/A -0.21 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 18 54.07 N/A -2.10 0.00

In table 1 we can see MediWound Ltd. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides MediWound Ltd. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -31.9% -2.9% Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.73 shows that MediWound Ltd. is 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 2.63 which is 163.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

MediWound Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 6.7 while its Quick Ratio is 6.3. On the competitive side is, Cara Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3.4 Current Ratio and a 3.4 Quick Ratio. MediWound Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given MediWound Ltd. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

$11.67 is MediWound Ltd.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 264.69%. Competitively the consensus price target of Cara Therapeutics Inc. is $25.88, which is potential 6.59% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, MediWound Ltd. is looking more favorable than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 36.4% of MediWound Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 60.7% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 41.5% of MediWound Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 2.7% are Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediWound Ltd. -7.45% -6.05% -6.25% -23.01% -29.84% 7.14% Cara Therapeutics Inc. -2.2% -3.76% 11.84% -4.88% 47.79% 43.92%

For the past year MediWound Ltd. was less bullish than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

MediWound Ltd. beats Cara Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.