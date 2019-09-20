MediWound Ltd. (MDWD)’s Financial Results Comparing With BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV)

Both MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound Ltd. 4 3.71 N/A -0.20 0.00 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -2.30 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of MediWound Ltd. and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has MediWound Ltd. and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for MediWound Ltd. and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of MediWound Ltd. is $10.25, with potential upside of 225.40%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both MediWound Ltd. and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 37.1% and 0% respectively. 41.5% are MediWound Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 22.93% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 7.7% 16.49% -4.82% 24.26% 5.67% 40.67%

For the past year MediWound Ltd. had bearish trend while BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bullish trend.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate includes M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase II clinical development stage targeting seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.