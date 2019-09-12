MediWound Ltd. (MDWD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

As Biotechnology companies, MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound Ltd. 4 3.82 N/A -0.20 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of MediWound Ltd. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -564.8% -151.5%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.5 shows that MediWound Ltd. is 50.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is 165.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.65 beta.

Liquidity

MediWound Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 4 and a Quick Ratio of 3.8. Competitively, Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 and has 5.7 Quick Ratio. Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MediWound Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for MediWound Ltd. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

MediWound Ltd.’s upside potential is 219.31% at a $10.25 consensus price target. Axsome Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25 consensus price target and a -2.46% potential downside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that MediWound Ltd. seems more appealing than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

MediWound Ltd. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 37.1% and 46.3%. Insiders held 41.5% of MediWound Ltd. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.2% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26%

For the past year MediWound Ltd. had bearish trend while Axsome Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

MediWound Ltd. beats Axsome Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.