MediWound Ltd. (MDWD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

As Biotechnology companies, MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound Ltd. 4 3.97 N/A -0.20 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 5 5.83 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -11.1%

Volatility and Risk

MediWound Ltd. has a 0.5 beta, while its volatility is 50.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Avid Bioservices Inc. on the other hand, has 2.85 beta which makes it 185.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

MediWound Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.8. On the competitive side is, Avid Bioservices Inc. which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. MediWound Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Avid Bioservices Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for MediWound Ltd. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MediWound Ltd. has an average target price of $10.25, and a 204.15% upside potential. Competitively the average target price of Avid Bioservices Inc. is $10, which is potential 71.53% upside. The data provided earlier shows that MediWound Ltd. appears more favorable than Avid Bioservices Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

MediWound Ltd. and Avid Bioservices Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 37.1% and 49%. Insiders owned 41.5% of MediWound Ltd. shares. Competitively, 11.62% are Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54% Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05%

For the past year MediWound Ltd. had bearish trend while Avid Bioservices Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Avid Bioservices Inc. beats MediWound Ltd.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.