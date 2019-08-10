MediWound Ltd. (MDWD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound Ltd. 4 25.86 N/A -0.20 0.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1112.21 N/A -0.71 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for MediWound Ltd. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has MediWound Ltd. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for MediWound Ltd. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

$10.13 is MediWound Ltd.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 218.55%. Competitively the consensus target price of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $15.25, which is potential 170.39% upside. The data provided earlier shows that MediWound Ltd. appears more favorable than Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both MediWound Ltd. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 37.1% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 41.5% of MediWound Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.42% -1.24% 4.43% 0% 19.77% -6.74%

For the past year Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than MediWound Ltd.

Summary

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors MediWound Ltd.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.