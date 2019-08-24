MediWound Ltd. (MDWD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Both MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound Ltd. 4 3.55 N/A -0.20 0.00 Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7% Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of MediWound Ltd. are 4 and 3.8 respectively. Its competitor Atreca Inc.’s Current Ratio is 22 and its Quick Ratio is 22. Atreca Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than MediWound Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for MediWound Ltd. and Atreca Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00 Atreca Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$10.13 is MediWound Ltd.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 236.54%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

MediWound Ltd. and Atreca Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 37.1% and 67%. MediWound Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 41.5%. Insiders Competitively, held 17.4% of Atreca Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54% Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92%

For the past year Atreca Inc. has weaker performance than MediWound Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Atreca Inc. beats MediWound Ltd.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.