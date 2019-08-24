MediWound Ltd. (MDWD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Both MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MediWound Ltd.
|4
|3.55
|N/A
|-0.20
|0.00
|Atreca Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.64
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MediWound Ltd.
|0.00%
|-18.4%
|-1.7%
|Atreca Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of MediWound Ltd. are 4 and 3.8 respectively. Its competitor Atreca Inc.’s Current Ratio is 22 and its Quick Ratio is 22. Atreca Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than MediWound Ltd.
Analyst Recommendations
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for MediWound Ltd. and Atreca Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|MediWound Ltd.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
|Atreca Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$10.13 is MediWound Ltd.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 236.54%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
MediWound Ltd. and Atreca Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 37.1% and 67%. MediWound Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 41.5%. Insiders Competitively, held 17.4% of Atreca Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|MediWound Ltd.
|-28.97%
|-17.78%
|-47.87%
|-41.49%
|-53.77%
|-30.54%
|Atreca Inc.
|-18.54%
|-26.88%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-29.92%
For the past year Atreca Inc. has weaker performance than MediWound Ltd.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Atreca Inc. beats MediWound Ltd.
MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.
