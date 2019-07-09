MediWound Ltd. (MDWD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound Ltd. 5 26.43 N/A -0.21 0.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 18 23.16 N/A -4.00 0.00

Demonstrates MediWound Ltd. and Assembly Biosciences Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -31.9% -2.9% Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -42.8% -31.8%

Risk & Volatility

MediWound Ltd. has a 0.73 beta, while its volatility is 27.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s beta is 1.54 which is 54.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of MediWound Ltd. is 6.3 while its Current Ratio is 6.7. Meanwhile, Assembly Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12 while its Quick Ratio is 12. Assembly Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than MediWound Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for MediWound Ltd. and Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

MediWound Ltd.’s average target price is $11.67, while its potential upside is 259.08%. Assembly Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $42 average target price and a 207.02% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that MediWound Ltd. looks more robust than Assembly Biosciences Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 36.4% of MediWound Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 86.6% of Assembly Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 41.5% are MediWound Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 6.3% of Assembly Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediWound Ltd. -7.45% -6.05% -6.25% -23.01% -29.84% 7.14% Assembly Biosciences Inc. -0.75% 7.98% -33.67% -31.79% -62.1% -29.44%

For the past year MediWound Ltd. had bullish trend while Assembly Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors MediWound Ltd. beats Assembly Biosciences Inc.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.