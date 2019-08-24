MediWound Ltd. (MDWD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MediWound Ltd.
|4
|3.55
|N/A
|-0.20
|0.00
|Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.77
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates MediWound Ltd. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides MediWound Ltd. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MediWound Ltd.
|0.00%
|-18.4%
|-1.7%
|Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-77.1%
|-60.8%
Liquidity
MediWound Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 4 and a Quick Ratio of 3.8. Competitively, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.2 and has 15.2 Quick Ratio. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MediWound Ltd.
Analyst Ratings
MediWound Ltd. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|MediWound Ltd.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
|Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
MediWound Ltd. has an average price target of $10.13, and a 236.54% upside potential. Meanwhile, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $45, while its potential upside is 58.84%. Based on the data given earlier, MediWound Ltd. is looking more favorable than Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 37.1% of MediWound Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 66.1% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 41.5% of MediWound Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.6% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|MediWound Ltd.
|-28.97%
|-17.78%
|-47.87%
|-41.49%
|-53.77%
|-30.54%
|Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.62%
|9.83%
|49.36%
|105.82%
|57.53%
|111.75%
For the past year MediWound Ltd. had bearish trend while Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
MediWound Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.
