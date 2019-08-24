MediWound Ltd. (MDWD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound Ltd. 4 3.55 N/A -0.20 0.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates MediWound Ltd. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides MediWound Ltd. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8%

Liquidity

MediWound Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 4 and a Quick Ratio of 3.8. Competitively, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.2 and has 15.2 Quick Ratio. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MediWound Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

MediWound Ltd. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

MediWound Ltd. has an average price target of $10.13, and a 236.54% upside potential. Meanwhile, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $45, while its potential upside is 58.84%. Based on the data given earlier, MediWound Ltd. is looking more favorable than Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 37.1% of MediWound Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 66.1% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 41.5% of MediWound Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.6% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.62% 9.83% 49.36% 105.82% 57.53% 111.75%

For the past year MediWound Ltd. had bearish trend while Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

MediWound Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.