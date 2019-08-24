MediWound Ltd. (MDWD)’s Financial Results Comparing With ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

We are comparing MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound Ltd. 4 3.55 N/A -0.20 0.00 ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 71 3.64 N/A 1.15 73.62

Table 1 demonstrates MediWound Ltd. and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7% ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 7% 3.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.5 beta indicates that MediWound Ltd. is 50.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 2.16 which is 116.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MediWound Ltd. are 4 and 3.8. Competitively, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.9 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. MediWound Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for MediWound Ltd. and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00 ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

MediWound Ltd. has an average price target of $10.13, and a 236.54% upside potential. Meanwhile, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $75, while its potential upside is 15.92%. The results provided earlier shows that MediWound Ltd. appears more favorable than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 37.1% of MediWound Ltd. shares and 86.2% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 41.5% of MediWound Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.3% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54% ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.72% 2.27% 20.43% 55.98% 25.49% 87.89%

For the past year MediWound Ltd. has -30.54% weaker performance while ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 87.89% stronger performance.

Summary

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors MediWound Ltd.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and Hydrocortisone Enema and Cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis. It also provides Hydrocortisone Rectal Cream to treat inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; Lithium Carbonate ER and Lithobid for bipolar disorder; Mesalamine Enema to treat distal ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, or proctitis; Methazolamide to treat ocular conditions; and Metoclopramide and Reglan to treat gastroesophageal reflux. In addition, the company offers Nilutamide to treat metastatic prostate cancer; Nimodipine that reduces the ischemic deficits in patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage; Opium Tincture to treat diarrhea; Oxycodone capsules and oral solution for pain; Propafenone to treat arrhythmia; Propranolol ER and Inderal LA for managing hypertension in patients with angina pectoris; and Vancomycin and Vancocin for use in treating C. difficile-associated diarrhea and enterocolitis. Further, it provides contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.