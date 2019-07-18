MediWound Ltd. (MDWD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Both MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound Ltd. 4 25.78 N/A -0.21 0.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.46 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of MediWound Ltd. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has MediWound Ltd. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -31.9% -2.9% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3%

Volatility & Risk

MediWound Ltd. is 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.73. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 2.47 beta and it is 147.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

MediWound Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.7 and 6.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Anavex Life Sciences Corp. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. MediWound Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for MediWound Ltd. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

MediWound Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 268.14% and an $11.67 consensus target price. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $10 consensus target price and a 226.80% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, MediWound Ltd. is looking more favorable than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both MediWound Ltd. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 36.4% and 12.4% respectively. 41.5% are MediWound Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.43% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediWound Ltd. -7.45% -6.05% -6.25% -23.01% -29.84% 7.14% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 13.11% 19.79% 38.55% 32.18% 57.53% 121.15%

For the past year MediWound Ltd. has weaker performance than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors MediWound Ltd. beats Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.