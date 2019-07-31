MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) Touches $2.91 Low on Jul, 31; Needham Investment Management Has Trimmed By $461,500 Its Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Holding

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) stake by 10.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 6,500 shares as Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)’s stock rose 8.88%. The Needham Investment Management Llc holds 57,500 shares with $4.12M value, down from 64,000 last quarter. Akamai Technologies Inc now has $14.78 billion valuation. The stock increased 7.19% or $6.04 during the last trading session, reaching $90.07. About 2.34 million shares traded or 112.21% up from the average. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has declined 0.09% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY ABOUT $417M TO ABOUT $750M; 10/04/2018 – Akamai Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 17; 30/04/2018 – Akamai Technologies 1Q Net $54M; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI REPORTS INITIATIVES W/ HOLDER ELLIOTT INCL. 2 DIRECTORS; 02/04/2018 – LIMELIGHT NETWORKS – CO, AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES ALSO AGREED TO LICENSE CERTAIN PATENTS TO ONE ANOTHER AS PART OF SETTLEMENT; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Aw; 02/04/2018 – LIMELIGHT NETWORKS INC – TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AND LICENSES ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 27/03/2018 – AKAMAI NAMES FREDERIC V. SALERNO CHAIRMAN; 03/04/2018 – Akamai Commitment to OTT Video Streaming Performance, Quality and Security Front and Center at 2018 NAB Show; 15/05/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES SAYS ON MAY 10, CO ENTERED INTO $500 MLN FIVE-YEAR, REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

The stock of MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) reached all time low today, Jul, 31 and still has $2.76 target or 5.00% below today’s $2.91 share price. This indicates more downside for the $79.09M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $2.76 PT is reached, the company will be worth $3.95M less. The stock decreased 3.00% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2.91. About 134,110 shares traded or 89.54% up from the average. MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) has declined 29.84% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.27% the S&P500. Some Historical MDWD News: 19/03/2018 – MEDIWOUND LTD – ANNOUNCES DISCUSSIONS REGARDING POTENTIAL STRATEGIC TRANSACTION; 29/05/2018 – MEDIWOUND – FDA AGREED TO RELY ON EXISTING CMC INFORMATION ALREADY AVAILABLE FOR NEXOBRID BY WAY OF CROSS-REFERENCE TO EXISTING NEXOBRID IND FOR BURNS; 19/03/2018 – MEDIWOUND LTD – PLAN TO COMPLETE RECRUITMENT OF 175 PATIENTS TO ONGOING NEXOBRID U.S. PHASE 3 DETECT STUDY AROUND MID-2018; 29/05/2018 – FDA Clears Development Pathway for NexoBrid for Sulfur Mustard Injuries; 10/05/2018 – MediWound Anticipates Completing Enrollment of NexoBrid Phase 3 DETECT Study Mid-2018; 19/03/2018 – MEDIWOUND LTD – PLAN TO REPORT PRIMARY, SECONDARY AND SAFETY ACUTE TOPLINE DATA FROM NEXOBRID U.S. PHASE 3 DETECT STUDY AROUND YEAR-END; 09/04/2018 – MediWound’s NexoBrid® to be Highlighted in Presentations at the American Burn Association 50th Annual Meeting Being Held on April 10-13, 2018 in Chicago; 29/05/2018 – MediWound : FDA Agreed Development Plan for NexoBrid Would Be in Accordance With Animal Rule; 29/05/2018 – MediWound: FDA May Grant Marketing Approval Based on Adequate, Well-Controlled Animal Efficacy Studies; 29/05/2018 – MediWound: FDA Also Agreed Single Animal Species Trials Would Suffice

Among 3 analysts covering Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mediwound had 5 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, March 12. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $15 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by SunTrust. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Oppenheimer.

More notable recent MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “MediWound Launches EscharEx® U.S. Clinical Development Program – GlobeNewswire” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “42 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “New 52-Week Low Achievers for Wednesday Morning – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “MediWound to Host Analyst Day on its Innovative Product EscharEx® for Debridement of Chronic Wounds – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. The company has market cap of $79.09 million. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds.

Analysts await MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. After $-0.15 actual earnings per share reported by MediWound Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Needham Investment Management Llc increased Zuora Inc stake by 51,409 shares to 162,381 valued at $3.25 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) stake by 33,000 shares and now owns 175,000 shares. Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) was raised too.

More notable recent Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Akamai (AKAM) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Monday Option Activity: SSTK, AKAM, VEEV – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Akamai’s (AKAM) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AKAM shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 136.79 million shares or 0.86% more from 135.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Com holds 287,652 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt invested 0.01% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). 19,400 were reported by Atlanta Capital Mgmt Co L L C. The Massachusetts-based Natixis Advsrs LP has invested 0.03% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Raymond James Trust Na owns 0.02% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) for 4,181 shares. State Street holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) for 6.92 million shares. Quantitative Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 10,200 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 2.57 million shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.05% or 476,001 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Company accumulated 8.77M shares. Earnest Prns Llc has 0.48% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Synovus Financial Corporation owns 3,647 shares. Manchester Limited Liability owns 467 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 79,232 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 150,670 shares in its portfolio.

Among 6 analysts covering Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Akamai Technologies had 12 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, February 13 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) rating on Wednesday, February 13. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $80 target. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was initiated by Evercore with “Hold”. The stock of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has “Sell” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Wednesday, February 13.