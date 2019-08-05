MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) Reaches $2.91 After 7.00% Up Move; Genie Energy LTD. Class B Stock (GNE) Shorts Up By 11.45%

Genie Energy LTD. Class B Stock (NYSE:GNE) had an increase of 11.45% in short interest. GNE’s SI was 1.43M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 11.45% from 1.28M shares previously. With 234,800 avg volume, 6 days are for Genie Energy LTD. Class B Stock (NYSE:GNE)’s short sellers to cover GNE’s short positions. The SI to Genie Energy LTD. Class B Stock’s float is 11.29%. The stock decreased 29.60% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $7.51. About 607,491 shares traded or 119.38% up from the average. Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) has risen 109.11% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 109.11% the S&P500. Some Historical GNE News: 26/03/2018 – FAA: JO 7340.445 – ICAO Three Letter Designator (3LD) “AUD” And Associated Telephony “GENIE”; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Genie Energy May Face Pressure, Industry Down in April; 09/05/2018 – Genie Energy Short-Interest Ratio Rises 169% to 25 Days; 03/05/2018 – Genie Energy 1Q EPS 24c; 08/03/2018 – Genie Energy 4Q Rev $73.1M; 10/04/2018 – Food Technology Innovator Genie Enterprise Raises $10 Million to Enter U.S. Market; 19/04/2018 – DJ Genie Energy Ltd Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNE); 08/03/2018 Genie Energy 4Q Loss/Shr 1c; 03/04/2018 – The Genie Company Announces New Garage Door Opener with Integrated Aladdin Connect®; 11/03/2018 – Zain Group selects Genie Networks to provide an ideal all-in-one traffic visibility and security solution

The stock of MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 12.36% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $2.91. About 97,006 shares traded or 27.71% up from the average. MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) has declined 53.77% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.77% the S&P500. The move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $79.09M company. It was reported on Aug, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $3.11 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:MDWD worth $5.54 million more.

Analysts await MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. After $-0.15 actual EPS reported by MediWound Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mediwound had 5 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 12. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Buy” rating and $11 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Monday, March 25.

More notable recent MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "MediWound Launches EscharEx® U.S. Clinical Development Program – GlobeNewswire" on July 22, 2019

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. The company has market cap of $79.09 million. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold Genie Energy Ltd. shares while 7 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 4.97 million shares or 21.14% more from 4.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw And reported 22,221 shares. Macroview Investment Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 230 shares. Old West Investment Mngmt Lc has 160,628 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Inc has invested 0.02% in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE). Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 1,113 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has 0% invested in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE). Invesco, Georgia-based fund reported 25,750 shares. Moreover, Vanguard has 0% invested in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) for 745,614 shares. 931 are held by Dorsey Wright Associates. Price T Rowe Inc Md holds 16,842 shares. Moreover, First Trust Advsr L P has 0% invested in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) for 34,152 shares. Susquehanna Int Grp Llp accumulated 115,587 shares. Moreover, Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) for 704 shares. Blackrock stated it has 420,200 shares. Acadian Asset Llc reported 58,916 shares stake.