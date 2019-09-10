MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound Ltd. 4 3.85 N/A -0.20 0.00 Vical Incorporated 7 90.30 N/A -0.55 0.00

Demonstrates MediWound Ltd. and Vical Incorporated earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7% Vical Incorporated 0.00% -26% -24.6%

Volatility & Risk

MediWound Ltd. has a 0.5 beta, while its volatility is 50.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Vical Incorporated has beta of 0.27 which is 73.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of MediWound Ltd. is 3.8 while its Current Ratio is 4. Meanwhile, Vical Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 36.8 while its Quick Ratio is 36.8. Vical Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than MediWound Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered MediWound Ltd. and Vical Incorporated’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00 Vical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

MediWound Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 221.59% and an $10.13 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 37.1% of MediWound Ltd. shares and 33.9% of Vical Incorporated shares. 41.5% are MediWound Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.97% of Vical Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54% Vical Incorporated 4.75% -15.31% -40.14% -27.32% -48.01% -39.64%

For the past year MediWound Ltd. has stronger performance than Vical Incorporated

Summary

MediWound Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Vical Incorporated.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.