MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) Comparing side by side

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound Ltd. 4 3.95 N/A -0.20 0.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 105 67.29 N/A -2.36 0.00

MediWound Ltd. and Spark Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE)'s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -16.7% -11%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.5 beta means MediWound Ltd.’s volatility is 50.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s 103.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.03 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of MediWound Ltd. is 4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.8. The Current Ratio of rival Spark Therapeutics Inc. is 5.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.6. Spark Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than MediWound Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and recommendations for MediWound Ltd. and Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

MediWound Ltd.’s average target price is $10.25, while its potential upside is 205.97%. Meanwhile, Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $115, while its potential upside is 13.13%. The information presented earlier suggests that MediWound Ltd. looks more robust than Spark Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

MediWound Ltd. and Spark Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 37.1% and 88.2%. 41.5% are MediWound Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 7.2% of Spark Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 3.31% -2.42% -5.69% 117.62% 36.68% 155.54%

For the past year MediWound Ltd. has -30.54% weaker performance while Spark Therapeutics Inc. has 155.54% stronger performance.

Summary

Spark Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors MediWound Ltd.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.