MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound Ltd. 4 3.89 N/A -0.20 0.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 34 10.21 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of MediWound Ltd. and Principia Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7% Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

MediWound Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 4 and a Quick Ratio of 3.8. Competitively, Principia Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15 and has 15 Quick Ratio. Principia Biopharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MediWound Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

MediWound Ltd. and Principia Biopharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$10.25 is MediWound Ltd.’s average target price while its potential upside is 210.61%. Competitively Principia Biopharma Inc. has a consensus target price of $50, with potential upside of 47.02%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that MediWound Ltd. seems more appealing than Principia Biopharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

MediWound Ltd. and Principia Biopharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 37.1% and 97.3%. Insiders held roughly 41.5% of MediWound Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, 13.92% are Principia Biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54% Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6%

For the past year MediWound Ltd. has -30.54% weaker performance while Principia Biopharma Inc. has 35.6% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Principia Biopharma Inc. beats MediWound Ltd.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.