MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) Comparing side by side

Since MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound Ltd. 4 25.29 N/A -0.21 0.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -26.25 0.00

In table 1 we can see MediWound Ltd. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides MediWound Ltd. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -31.9% -2.9% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -118.1% -82.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.73 beta means MediWound Ltd.’s volatility is 27.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s 231.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 3.31 beta.

Liquidity

MediWound Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.7 and 6.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor PDS Biotechnology Corporation are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. MediWound Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

MediWound Ltd. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

MediWound Ltd. has a consensus price target of $11.67, and a 275.24% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 36.4% of MediWound Ltd. shares and 27.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares. About 41.5% of MediWound Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediWound Ltd. -7.45% -6.05% -6.25% -23.01% -29.84% 7.14% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 28.59% 36.69% 5.6% -38% -57.03% 35.2%

For the past year MediWound Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Summary

MediWound Ltd. beats on 6 of the 8 factors PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.