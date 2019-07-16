MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) Contrasting side by side

Both MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound Ltd. 4 25.29 N/A -0.21 0.00 NantKwest Inc. 1 2351.39 N/A -1.22 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -31.9% -2.9% NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1%

Volatility & Risk

MediWound Ltd. is 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.73 beta. NantKwest Inc.’s 150.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.5 beta.

Liquidity

MediWound Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.7 and 6.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor NantKwest Inc. are 4.1 and 4.1 respectively. MediWound Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to NantKwest Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given MediWound Ltd. and NantKwest Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00 NantKwest Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MediWound Ltd.’s consensus price target is $11.67, while its potential upside is 275.24%. Competitively the consensus price target of NantKwest Inc. is $1.25, which is potential 11.61% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that MediWound Ltd. seems more appealing than NantKwest Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 36.4% of MediWound Ltd. shares and 8.9% of NantKwest Inc. shares. 41.5% are MediWound Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 20.3% of NantKwest Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediWound Ltd. -7.45% -6.05% -6.25% -23.01% -29.84% 7.14% NantKwest Inc. -4.27% -23.29% 0% -59.27% -73.4% -3.45%

For the past year MediWound Ltd. has 7.14% stronger performance while NantKwest Inc. has -3.45% weaker performance.

Summary

MediWound Ltd. beats NantKwest Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.