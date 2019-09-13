MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Contrasting side by side

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound Ltd. 4 3.82 N/A -0.20 0.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 21 43.66 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides MediWound Ltd. and Morphic Holding Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7% Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of MediWound Ltd. is 3.8 while its Current Ratio is 4. Meanwhile, Morphic Holding Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. Morphic Holding Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than MediWound Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for MediWound Ltd. and Morphic Holding Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

MediWound Ltd. has a 219.31% upside potential and an average price target of $10.25. Meanwhile, Morphic Holding Inc.’s consensus price target is $32, while its potential upside is 52.09%. The data provided earlier shows that MediWound Ltd. appears more favorable than Morphic Holding Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

MediWound Ltd. and Morphic Holding Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 37.1% and 49.9%. Insiders owned roughly 41.5% of MediWound Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 26.4% of Morphic Holding Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54% Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44%

For the past year MediWound Ltd. had bearish trend while Morphic Holding Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Morphic Holding Inc. beats MediWound Ltd.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.