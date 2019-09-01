MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Comparing side by side

Both MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MediWound Ltd.
|4
|3.55
|N/A
|-0.20
|0.00
|Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|2
|2.74
|N/A
|-0.28
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of MediWound Ltd. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of MediWound Ltd. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MediWound Ltd.
|0.00%
|-18.4%
|-1.7%
|Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-31.5%
|-24.7%
Volatility and Risk
A beta of 0.5 shows that MediWound Ltd. is 50.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 78.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.78 beta.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of MediWound Ltd. are 4 and 3.8 respectively. Its competitor Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.9 and its Quick Ratio is 9.9. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than MediWound Ltd.
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for MediWound Ltd. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|MediWound Ltd.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
|Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
MediWound Ltd.’s consensus price target is $10.13, while its potential upside is 221.59%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 37.1% of MediWound Ltd. shares and 55.3% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 41.5% of MediWound Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|MediWound Ltd.
|-28.97%
|-17.78%
|-47.87%
|-41.49%
|-53.77%
|-30.54%
|Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-9.82%
|-16%
|-10.91%
|19.03%
|-15.52%
|24.58%
For the past year MediWound Ltd. has -30.54% weaker performance while Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 24.58% stronger performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors MediWound Ltd. beats Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.
MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
