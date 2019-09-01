MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Comparing side by side

Both MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound Ltd. 4 3.55 N/A -0.20 0.00 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 2.74 N/A -0.28 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of MediWound Ltd. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of MediWound Ltd. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.5 shows that MediWound Ltd. is 50.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 78.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.78 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of MediWound Ltd. are 4 and 3.8 respectively. Its competitor Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.9 and its Quick Ratio is 9.9. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than MediWound Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for MediWound Ltd. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MediWound Ltd.’s consensus price target is $10.13, while its potential upside is 221.59%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 37.1% of MediWound Ltd. shares and 55.3% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 41.5% of MediWound Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.82% -16% -10.91% 19.03% -15.52% 24.58%

For the past year MediWound Ltd. has -30.54% weaker performance while Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 24.58% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors MediWound Ltd. beats Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.