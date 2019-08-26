MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound Ltd. 4 3.40 N/A -0.20 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 22 461.14 N/A -1.88 0.00

In table 1 we can see MediWound Ltd. and Homology Medicines Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has MediWound Ltd. and Homology Medicines Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7% Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -34.8% -27.4%

Liquidity

MediWound Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 4 and a Quick Ratio of 3.8. Competitively, Homology Medicines Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.8 and has 10.8 Quick Ratio. Homology Medicines Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MediWound Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for MediWound Ltd. and Homology Medicines Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$10.13 is MediWound Ltd.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 236.54%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MediWound Ltd. and Homology Medicines Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 37.1% and 81.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 41.5% of MediWound Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.4% of Homology Medicines Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54% Homology Medicines Inc. -20.2% -5.12% -16.99% -12.2% 0.85% -20.48%

For the past year MediWound Ltd. was more bearish than Homology Medicines Inc.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.