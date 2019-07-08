MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound Ltd. 5 26.43 N/A -0.21 0.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 8 18.00 N/A -1.95 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for MediWound Ltd. and Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Table 2 shows MediWound Ltd. and Cytokinetics Incorporated’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -31.9% -2.9% Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0%

MediWound Ltd. is 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.73 beta. Competitively, Cytokinetics Incorporated is 101.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.01 beta.

MediWound Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 6.7 while its Quick Ratio is 6.3. On the competitive side is, Cytokinetics Incorporated which has a 7.1 Current Ratio and a 7.1 Quick Ratio. Cytokinetics Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to MediWound Ltd.

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for MediWound Ltd. and Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 259.08% for MediWound Ltd. with average price target of $11.67. Competitively Cytokinetics Incorporated has a consensus price target of $15, with potential upside of 38.63%. The data provided earlier shows that MediWound Ltd. appears more favorable than Cytokinetics Incorporated, based on analyst belief.

Roughly 36.4% of MediWound Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.9% of Cytokinetics Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. MediWound Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 41.5%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1% of Cytokinetics Incorporated shares.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediWound Ltd. -7.45% -6.05% -6.25% -23.01% -29.84% 7.14% Cytokinetics Incorporated 19.46% 25.8% 40.53% 50% 14.22% 68.99%

For the past year MediWound Ltd. has weaker performance than Cytokinetics Incorporated

On 5 of the 8 factors Cytokinetics Incorporated beats MediWound Ltd.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.