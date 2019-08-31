MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound Ltd. 4 3.77 N/A -0.20 0.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 13 147.44 N/A -4.65 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates MediWound Ltd. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of MediWound Ltd. is 3.8 while its Current Ratio is 4. Meanwhile, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.1. MediWound Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for MediWound Ltd. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MediWound Ltd. has a 221.59% upside potential and an average price target of $10.13.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 37.1% of MediWound Ltd. shares and 24.7% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares. MediWound Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 41.5%. Comparatively, 2.5% are Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68%

For the past year MediWound Ltd. was more bearish than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. beats MediWound Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.