MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MediWound Ltd.
|4
|3.77
|N/A
|-0.20
|0.00
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|147.44
|N/A
|-4.65
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates MediWound Ltd. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MediWound Ltd.
|0.00%
|-18.4%
|-1.7%
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of MediWound Ltd. is 3.8 while its Current Ratio is 4. Meanwhile, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.1. MediWound Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for MediWound Ltd. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|MediWound Ltd.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
MediWound Ltd. has a 221.59% upside potential and an average price target of $10.13.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 37.1% of MediWound Ltd. shares and 24.7% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares. MediWound Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 41.5%. Comparatively, 2.5% are Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|MediWound Ltd.
|-28.97%
|-17.78%
|-47.87%
|-41.49%
|-53.77%
|-30.54%
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|-18.65%
|-20.19%
|-38.88%
|0%
|0%
|-25.68%
For the past year MediWound Ltd. was more bearish than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. beats MediWound Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.
MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.
