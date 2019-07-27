MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound Ltd. 4 26.27 N/A -0.21 0.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates MediWound Ltd. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has MediWound Ltd. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -31.9% -2.9% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for MediWound Ltd. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

MediWound Ltd.’s upside potential is 261.30% at a $11.67 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both MediWound Ltd. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 36.4% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 41.5% of MediWound Ltd. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 54.73% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediWound Ltd. -7.45% -6.05% -6.25% -23.01% -29.84% 7.14% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. -8.89% -19.01% -34.77% -84.45% -89.38% -64.9%

For the past year MediWound Ltd. has 7.14% stronger performance while Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. has -64.9% weaker performance.

Summary

MediWound Ltd. beats Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.