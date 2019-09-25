MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) Comparison side by side

Both MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound Ltd. 4 3.95 N/A -0.20 0.00 Biofrontera AG 15 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Demonstrates MediWound Ltd. and Biofrontera AG earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows MediWound Ltd. and Biofrontera AG’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7% Biofrontera AG 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered MediWound Ltd. and Biofrontera AG’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Biofrontera AG 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 205.97% for MediWound Ltd. with average price target of $10.25.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both MediWound Ltd. and Biofrontera AG are owned by institutional investors at 37.1% and 2.04% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 41.5% of MediWound Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.04% of Biofrontera AG shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54% Biofrontera AG -5.81% -11.18% 28.16% 14% 2.71% 32.89%

For the past year MediWound Ltd. had bearish trend while Biofrontera AG had bullish trend.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.