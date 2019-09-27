MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Contrasting side by side

Both MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound Ltd. 3 -0.29 16.99M -0.20 0.00 BeiGene Ltd. 137 -0.44 37.49M -12.75 0.00

In table 1 we can see MediWound Ltd. and BeiGene Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound Ltd. 542,603,474.71% -18.4% -1.7% BeiGene Ltd. 27,449,114.07% -45.1% -34.7%

Risk & Volatility

MediWound Ltd. is 50.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.5. BeiGene Ltd.’s 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.04 beta.

Liquidity

MediWound Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.8. On the competitive side is, BeiGene Ltd. which has a 7.5 Current Ratio and a 7.5 Quick Ratio. BeiGene Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to MediWound Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

MediWound Ltd. and BeiGene Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

MediWound Ltd.’s upside potential is 72.41% at a $5.5 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of BeiGene Ltd. is $205.5, which is potential 60.40% upside. The data provided earlier shows that MediWound Ltd. appears more favorable than BeiGene Ltd., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 37.1% of MediWound Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 82.7% of BeiGene Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 41.5% of MediWound Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are BeiGene Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54% BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08%

For the past year MediWound Ltd. was more bearish than BeiGene Ltd.

Summary

MediWound Ltd. beats on 7 of the 11 factors BeiGene Ltd.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.