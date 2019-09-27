MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Contrasting side by side

Both MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MediWound Ltd.
|3
|-0.29
|16.99M
|-0.20
|0.00
|BeiGene Ltd.
|137
|-0.44
|37.49M
|-12.75
|0.00
In table 1 we can see MediWound Ltd. and BeiGene Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MediWound Ltd.
|542,603,474.71%
|-18.4%
|-1.7%
|BeiGene Ltd.
|27,449,114.07%
|-45.1%
|-34.7%
Risk & Volatility
MediWound Ltd. is 50.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.5. BeiGene Ltd.’s 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.04 beta.
Liquidity
MediWound Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.8. On the competitive side is, BeiGene Ltd. which has a 7.5 Current Ratio and a 7.5 Quick Ratio. BeiGene Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to MediWound Ltd.
Analyst Recommendations
MediWound Ltd. and BeiGene Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|MediWound Ltd.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|BeiGene Ltd.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
MediWound Ltd.’s upside potential is 72.41% at a $5.5 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of BeiGene Ltd. is $205.5, which is potential 60.40% upside. The data provided earlier shows that MediWound Ltd. appears more favorable than BeiGene Ltd., based on analyst belief.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 37.1% of MediWound Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 82.7% of BeiGene Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 41.5% of MediWound Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are BeiGene Ltd.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|MediWound Ltd.
|-28.97%
|-17.78%
|-47.87%
|-41.49%
|-53.77%
|-30.54%
|BeiGene Ltd.
|6.47%
|8.11%
|8.84%
|8.56%
|-22.42%
|-2.08%
For the past year MediWound Ltd. was more bearish than BeiGene Ltd.
Summary
MediWound Ltd. beats on 7 of the 11 factors BeiGene Ltd.
MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.
BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.
