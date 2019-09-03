MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Contrasting side by side

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MediWound Ltd.
|4
|3.63
|N/A
|-0.20
|0.00
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|28
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.05
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates MediWound Ltd. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows MediWound Ltd. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MediWound Ltd.
|0.00%
|-18.4%
|-1.7%
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of MediWound Ltd. are 4 and 3.8 respectively. Its competitor Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.5 and its Quick Ratio is 17.5. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than MediWound Ltd.
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for MediWound Ltd. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|MediWound Ltd.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
The average price target of MediWound Ltd. is $10.13, with potential upside of 221.59%. Competitively Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $42.33, with potential upside of 55.45%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, MediWound Ltd. is looking more favorable than Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 37.1% of MediWound Ltd. shares and 51.4% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 41.5% of MediWound Ltd. shares. Comparatively, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has 3.3% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|MediWound Ltd.
|-28.97%
|-17.78%
|-47.87%
|-41.49%
|-53.77%
|-30.54%
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|8.32%
|9.39%
|5.19%
|2.31%
|0%
|15.11%
For the past year MediWound Ltd. has -30.54% weaker performance while Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has 15.11% stronger performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Allogene Therapeutics Inc. beats MediWound Ltd.
MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
