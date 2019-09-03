MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Contrasting side by side

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound Ltd. 4 3.63 N/A -0.20 0.00 Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -2.05 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates MediWound Ltd. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows MediWound Ltd. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7% Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of MediWound Ltd. are 4 and 3.8 respectively. Its competitor Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.5 and its Quick Ratio is 17.5. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than MediWound Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for MediWound Ltd. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00 Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The average price target of MediWound Ltd. is $10.13, with potential upside of 221.59%. Competitively Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $42.33, with potential upside of 55.45%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, MediWound Ltd. is looking more favorable than Allogene Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 37.1% of MediWound Ltd. shares and 51.4% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 41.5% of MediWound Ltd. shares. Comparatively, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has 3.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54% Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 8.32% 9.39% 5.19% 2.31% 0% 15.11%

For the past year MediWound Ltd. has -30.54% weaker performance while Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has 15.11% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Allogene Therapeutics Inc. beats MediWound Ltd.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.