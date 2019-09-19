Meditor Group LTD Trimmed Exelixis (EXEL) Position by $1.96 Million as Market Value Rose; Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Cut Its Stake in International Business Machs (IBM) as Market Value Rose

Meditor Group Ltd decreased its stake in Exelixis Inc (EXEL) by 0.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meditor Group Ltd sold 93,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.98% . The institutional investor held 15.00M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $320.57 million, down from 15.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meditor Group Ltd who had been investing in Exelixis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $19.75. About 1.50M shares traded. Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has declined 0.93% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.93% the S&P500. Some Historical EXEL News: 23/03/2018 – Exelixis’ Partner lpsen Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib) for Previously Untreated Intermediate- or Poor-Risk Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 28/03/2018 – EXELIXIS INC EXEL.O – CABOZANTINIB PROVIDED A STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT AND CLINICALLY MEANINGFUL IMPROVEMENT IN OS COMPARED WITH PLACEBO; 15/03/2018 – Exelixis Submits U.S. Supplemental New Drug Application for Cabometyx (Cabozantinib) for Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 28/03/2018 – EXELIXIS’ PARTNER IPSEN ANNOUNCES EMA VALIDATION OF THE APPLICATION FOR A NEW INDICATION FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED ADVANCED HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA; 26/03/2018 – Hain Celestial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 67% to 10 Days; 18/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Announces FDA Fast Track Designation Granted to CB-839 in Combination with Cabozantinib for Treatment of Patients with Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EBITDA $73.4M, EST. $92.8M; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 23/03/2018 – EXELIXIS INC EXEL.O – POSITIVE CHMP OPINION WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 09/04/2018 – Exelixis Elects Dr. Maria Freire to Its Board of Directors

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 21.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa sold 2,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 9,329 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29M, down from 11,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $143.09. About 2.19M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – $IBM numbers. Down 5% after hours on the report; 13/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach Annual Financial Report; 18/04/2018 – With Wednesday’s dip, IBM is down 12 percent on the 12-month period; 14/03/2018 – CLOUDFLARE IN COLLABORATION PACT WITH IBM; 11/04/2018 – NGINX Brings Advanced Load Balancing for Kubernetes to IBM Cloud Private; 26/04/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces Leading-Edge Joint Development Agreement With IBM Research; 17/04/2018 – IBM CFO JAMES KAVANAUGH: DISAPPOINTED W/ STORAGE REVENUE GROWTH; 16/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp expected to post earnings of $2.41 a share – Earnings Preview; 12/04/2018 – CYBRIC and IBM Resilient Integrate to More Quickly Identify and Remediate Cyber Threats; 19/03/2018 – Intersections Inc. Launches AI-Powered Identity Theft Protection with IBM Watson

More notable recent Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Exelixis to Present at the Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on September 10, 2019 – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Innovative Drug-Delivery Systems Benefit Patients and Businesses – PRNewswire” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Risk-Tolerant Investors, Turn Your Eyes to Exelixis Stock – Nasdaq” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A Whopping 474% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Analysts await Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 56.10% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.41 per share. EXEL’s profit will be $54.54M for 27.43 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Exelixis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.00% negative EPS growth.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $984.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 8,000 shares to 105,356 shares, valued at $21.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3,187 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,528 shares, and has risen its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “IBM Stock and Jim Whitehurstâ€™s Toughest Test – Investorplace.com” on August 22, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “AT&T Stock Is Doomed to Become the Next GE – Investorplace.com” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “GMEX Taps IBM Blockchain to Support Digital Assets – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can Blockchain Solve Some Of The Aches Of The Cannabis Industry? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Bizwest.com‘s news article titled: “Developer sues IBM over toxic waste – BizWest” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

