Meditor Group LTD Trimmed Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) Position by $23.57 Million as Share Price Declined; Antero Res (AR) Holder Fpr Partners Has Lifted Holding

Fpr Partners Llc increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fpr Partners Llc bought 263,533 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The hedge fund held 19.86 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $175.40 million, up from 19.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fpr Partners Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.26. About 9.65M shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q EPS 5c; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO EXPECTS TO SEE GAS PRICE OF 0-5C/MMMBTU PREMIUM TO NYMEX; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO IS NOT LOOKING TO EXPAND ITS CAPEX PLAN; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 11 Days; 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO NOT LOOKING TO LET GO OF `PRECIOUS’ UTICA INVENTORY; 28/03/2018 – Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 25/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 38C; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAVE ALL COMPLETION CREW SERVICE NEEDS ‘LOCKED DOWN’ FOR NEXT YEAR

Meditor Group Ltd decreased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) by 93.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meditor Group Ltd sold 5.89M shares as the company’s stock declined 41.55% . The institutional investor held 420,846 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, down from 6.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meditor Group Ltd who had been investing in Celldex Therapeutics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.84M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.53% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2.32. About 241,304 shares traded or 15.02% up from the average. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) has declined 67.34% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CLDX News: 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 08/03/2018 – REG-Bavarian Nordic Announces Phase 2 Trial Investigating Combination of Its Immunotherapy CV301 and Nivolumab in Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer; 18/04/2018 – U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients With Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO SEE BMS AS A GROWTH COMPANY AND OPDIVO AS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 17/05/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS TO REPORT ENFORTUMAB VEDOTIN STUDY DATA; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE OF OPDIVO WITH A TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES; 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS INC CLDX.O : COWEN AND COMPANY CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Fpr Partners Llc, which manages about $3.41B and $4.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 1.76 million shares to 27.33M shares, valued at $546.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 18,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12 million shares, and cut its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $197.04 million activity. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $173,130 was bought by Warren Glen C Jr. 1,000 shares valued at $6,900 were bought by Hardesty Benjamin A. on Wednesday, May 22. $99.30M worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) was sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC. Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. also sold $99.30 million worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on Monday, June 10.