Meditor Group LTD Lowered Its Holding in Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) as Market Valuation Declined; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Declined, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Has Increased by $494,656 Its Position

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc bought 8,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 229,341 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.56M, up from 220,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $57.94. About 7.31M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: BOOST SO ALL 2.946% NOTES DUE 2022 VALIDLY TENDERED; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 18/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left; 06/03/2018 – Indonesia says it blocks services on blogging site Tumblr over pornography; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON SAYS HAS ‘BEEN PROACTIVELY AND CONSTRUCTIVELY WORKING’ WITH JUSTICE DEPARTMENT FOR SEVERAL MONTHS REGARDING INQUIRY -SPOKESMAN; 11/05/2018 – Verizon to repurchase debt securities; 14/05/2018 – Peter Kafka: CBS says Redstone blocked a potential buyer for making an offer for CBS. Source says would-be buyer was Verizon,; 21/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy ends relationship with China’s Huawei

Meditor Group Ltd decreased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) by 93.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meditor Group Ltd sold 5.89 million shares as the company’s stock declined 41.55% . The institutional investor held 420,846 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07 million, down from 6.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meditor Group Ltd who had been investing in Celldex Therapeutics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.59 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.17. About 91,125 shares traded. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) has declined 67.34% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CLDX News: 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX’S METRIC STUDY DOESN’T MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE OF OPDIVO WITH A TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO SEE BMS AS A GROWTH COMPANY AND OPDIVO AS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type Il Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination for Treatment of First-Line Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 20/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Announces FDA Approval of ADCETRIS® (Brentuximab Vedotin) in Combination with Chemotherapy for Adults with; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA ACCEPTS OPDIVO APPLICATION FOR FOR PRIORITY REVIEW; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon +1.3% on strong postpaid adds – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10M and $759.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (EZU) by 29,550 shares to 20,723 shares, valued at $800,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 4,998 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,566 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

More notable recent Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Celldex Provides Corporate Update and Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (CLDX) CEO Anthony Marucci on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: ASCO Presentations In The Spotlight – Yahoo Finance” on May 26, 2019. More interesting news about Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Novartis Stands By Zolgensma, GW Pharma Q2 Propelled By Epidiolex Sales, Ionis-Akcea Clinical Readout – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “4 Reasons to Include Celldex (CLDX) Stock in Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 02, 2018.