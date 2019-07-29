Meditor Group LTD Has Trimmed Its Exelixis (EXEL) Position; Nordea Investment Management Ab Lifted Estee Lauder Cos (EL) Stake By $9.53 Million

Meditor Group Ltd decreased Exelixis Inc (EXEL) stake by 5.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meditor Group Ltd sold 871,543 shares as Exelixis Inc (EXEL)’s stock declined 12.34%. The Meditor Group Ltd holds 15.09M shares with $359.25M value, down from 15.97M last quarter. Exelixis Inc now has $6.28 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $20.8. About 1.49M shares traded. Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has declined 6.75% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EXEL News: 09/04/2018 – Exelixis Elects Dr. Maria Freire to Its Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Announces FDA Fast Track Designation Granted to CB-839 in Combination with Cabozantinib for Treatment of; 14/05/2018 – Exelixis Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3q Adjusted EBITDA $73.4M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exelixis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXEL); 22/03/2018 – CELESTIAL ASIA SECURITIES HOLDINGS LTD 1049.HK – FY REVENUE FROM CONT OPS HK$1.33 BLN VS HK$1.44 BLN; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 10/05/2018 – Roche’s Phase 3 IMblaze370 Study Misses Primary Endpoint; 06/03/2018 Exelixis Announces Webcasts of Investor Conference Presentations in March; 16/03/2018 – CELESTIAL ASIA SECURITIES HOLDINGS LTD 1049.HK – CHAN CHI MING BENSON APPOINTED EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased Estee Lauder Cos (EL) stake by 7.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nordea Investment Management Ab acquired 57,770 shares as Estee Lauder Cos (EL)'s stock rose 9.52%. The Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 791,901 shares with $131.10M value, up from 734,131 last quarter. Estee Lauder Cos now has $69.07B valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $190.87. About 686,071 shares traded. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $116.85 million activity. Shares for $14.96M were sold by Freda Fabrizio. 27,830 The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares with value of $4.65M were sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION. 11,179 shares were sold by Demsey John, worth $1.52M. 22,788 shares were sold by MOSS SARA E, worth $3.42M on Tuesday, February 5. PARSONS RICHARD D sold $1.26M worth of stock. Another trade for 422,056 shares valued at $66.44 million was sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP. O’HARE MICHAEL had sold 27,207 shares worth $4.12 million.

More notable recent The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Excited About The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:EL) 40% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:EL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “The 10 Biggest Consumer Staples Stocks – Motley Fool” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “El Paso Electric declares $0.385 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed EstÃ©e Lauder Companies’s (NYSE:EL) Shareholders Feel About Its 130% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil has 0.06% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 228,346 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Llc has invested 0.01% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). 184,600 are owned by Korea Investment. 112,940 were reported by Logan. 6,497 were reported by Campbell Inv Adviser. Massachusetts Finance Ma reported 0.21% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Moreover, Prudential Public Ltd Com has 0% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Adirondack Tru reported 23 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ancora Advisors Limited Company accumulated 2,254 shares. Trust Communications Of Vermont reported 263 shares stake. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership holds 27,259 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp holds 806,038 shares. Bridges Invest Inc owns 46,906 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Cannell Peter B Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Pinebridge Invs Lp holds 21,843 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Among 9 analysts covering The Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. The Estee Lauder Cos has $180 highest and $142 lowest target. $172.78’s average target is -9.48% below currents $190.87 stock price. The Estee Lauder Cos had 14 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Thursday, March 7. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 11 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Monday, April 8. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, February 6. Berenberg downgraded the shares of EL in report on Wednesday, February 6 to “Hold” rating. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Wells Fargo. The rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, March 7 to “Buy”.

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased Hubbell stake by 11,487 shares to 110,921 valued at $13.08 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced General Mills (NYSE:GIS) stake by 723,420 shares and now owns 1.87M shares. Msci (NYSE:MSCI) was reduced too.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $3.01 million activity. $941,200 worth of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) shares were sold by SCANGOS GEORGE A. 1,000 shares valued at $21,300 were sold by Haley Patrick J. on Monday, February 11. The insider FELDBAUM CARL B sold 50,500 shares worth $1.11 million. $895,654 worth of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) shares were sold by MORRISSEY MICHAEL.

Analysts await Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $0.26 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.28 per share. EXEL’s profit will be $78.46 million for 20.00 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Exelixis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Exelixis has $48 highest and $23 lowest target. $33.33’s average target is 60.24% above currents $20.8 stock price. Exelixis had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, March 1. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of EXEL in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating.