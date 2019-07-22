Meditor Group LTD Has Trimmed Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) Position By $23.57 Million; Aveo Pharmaceuticals (AVEO) Has 0.69 Sentiment

Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc (AVEO) investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.60, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 29 investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 42 sold and reduced equity positions in Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 45.06 million shares, down from 48.91 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 21 Reduced: 21 Increased: 18 New Position: 11.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The company has market cap of $114.13 million. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Nea Management Company Llc holds 0.89% of its portfolio in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for 20.90 million shares. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. owns 402,118 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gsa Capital Partners Llp has 0.06% invested in the company for 688,431 shares. The Massachusetts-based Excalibur Management Corp has invested 0.04% in the stock. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 138,505 shares.

The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.011 during the last trading session, reaching $0.71. About 1.97 million shares traded. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVEO) has declined 64.05% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.48% the S&P500. Some Historical AVEO News: 08/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech updates: Amicus, Aveo Oncology, Akcea Therapeutics, and Ionis Pharma; 21/03/2018 – AVEO Oncology Announces Publication of Long-term Follow-up Results from TIVO-1 Extension Study (Study 902) in TKI Refractory; 08/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech updates: Amicus, Aveo Oncology, Akcea Therapeutics and Ionis Pharma; 08/05/2018 – AVEO Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $1.03M; 13/03/2018 – AVEO Reports Full Year 2017 Financial Results and Provides Business Update; 20/04/2018 – DJ AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVEO); 17/04/2018 – Aveo Company Marketing Set By B. Riley FBR, Inc. for Apr. 24; 08/05/2018 – AVEO Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 10/05/2018 – Sphera Funds Management Exits Position in Aveo; 21/03/2018 – AVEO: Activity Shown in TKI Refractory Patients Compares Favorably With Data Published for Other TKI Agents

Analysts await AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.06 EPS, up 60.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.