Meditor Group LTD Has Lowered Its Exelixis (EXEL) Stake by $20.05 Million as Stock Value Rose; South Jersey Inds (SJI) Shares Rose While Hennessy Advisors Has Lifted by $960,000 Its Stake

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased its stake in South Jersey Inds Inc (SJI) by 9.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% . The institutional investor held 345,671 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.09M, up from 315,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in South Jersey Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $32.34. About 441,476 shares traded. South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has risen 1.98% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SJI News: 20/04/2018 – DJ South Jersey Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SJI); 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES REAFFIRMS ’18 ECONOMIC EARNINGS VIEW; 18/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES OFFERINGS PRICES AT $29.50/SHR; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES 1Q ECONOMIC EPS $1.26, EST. 93C; 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within South Jersey Industries, SITO Mobile, Ormat Technologies, R; 29/05/2018 – MFS New Discovery Value Fund Adds South Jersey Industries; 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries 1Q EPS $1.40; 17/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO ENTER INTO A FORWARD SALE AGREEMENT WITH AN AFFILIATE OF BOFA MERRILL LYNCH; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC – REAFFIRMING 2018 ECONOMIC EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $1.57 TO $1.65 PER DILUTED SHARE; 10/04/2018 SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $29

Meditor Group Ltd decreased its stake in Exelixis Inc (EXEL) by 5.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meditor Group Ltd sold 871,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.98% . The institutional investor held 15.09 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $359.25 million, down from 15.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meditor Group Ltd who had been investing in Exelixis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $19.85. About 4.57 million shares traded or 77.02% up from the average. Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has declined 0.93% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.93% the S&P500. Some Historical EXEL News: 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Expects to Complete Divestiture of Hain Pure Protein During 1H of Fiscal 2019; 22/05/2018 – Exelixis Appoints Andrew R. Peters to Newly Created Position of Vice Pres, Strategy; 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS: FDA ACCEPTS SNDA FOR CABOMETYX; 04/05/2018 – Rounds Report: Exelixis Rallied Due To Positive Earnings While Achaogen Is Set For A Strong Comeback; 15/03/2018 – EXELIXIS SUBMITS U.S. SNDA FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR PR; 17/05/2018 – Exelixis’ Partner lpsen Announces European Commission Approval of CABOMETYX® (Cabozantinib) for Previously Untreated Intermediate- or Poor-Risk Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Celestial Asia Securities Holdings Ltd; 02/05/2018 – Exelixis Maintaining Guidance Total Costs and Operating Expenses for 2018 Will Be $430 M to $460 M; 03/05/2018 – Exelixis at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 2; 22/05/2018 – Exelixis Appoints Andrew R. Peters to Newly Created Position of Vice President, Strategy

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold EXEL shares while 65 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 231.52 million shares or 4.06% more from 222.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Citigroup reported 104,630 shares. Bank Of America De owns 848,442 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bokf Na holds 0.06% or 109,643 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Management Inc reported 10,572 shares. Tealwood Asset Incorporated, a Minnesota-based fund reported 139,847 shares. First Personal Fincl Serv owns 309 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Riverhead Capital has 0.03% invested in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) for 30,800 shares. Vanguard Group Inc reported 27.73M shares stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 102,028 shares. Mufg Americas Holding has invested 0% in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). North Star Asset Mngmt owns 0.07% invested in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) for 34,500 shares. Qci Asset Management Ny reported 0% of its portfolio in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Boston Partners has 156,821 shares. Pittenger & Anderson Inc has invested 0.02% in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold SJI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 74.50 million shares or 4.64% more from 71.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust invested in 13,504 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada invested in 66,852 shares or 0% of the stock. Swiss Bancorporation reported 155,809 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 13,624 shares. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Blb&B Limited Liability, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 24,582 shares. Boston Prtnrs has invested 0% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). State Street has invested 0.01% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Blackrock holds 0.02% of its portfolio in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) for 13.77 million shares. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Company invested 0.66% of its portfolio in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Quantum Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp Nj has 10,042 shares. Pinnacle Fin Prtnrs Inc owns 1,892 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Everence Mngmt has invested 0.1% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 362,046 shares. Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.03% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI).