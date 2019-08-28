Meditor Group LTD Has Cut Its Position in Exelixis (EXEL) as Valuation Rose; Madison Investment Holdings Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) Has Raised by $618,379 as Valuation Declined

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 1.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc bought 10,481 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 776,154 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.89 million, up from 765,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $57.4. About 1.05 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON: SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 24/04/2018 – Verizon first-quarter results beat estimates; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath is ‘doubling down’ on Amazon’s cloud; 15/05/2018 – Verizon customers could be getting 5G by the end of the year, says Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam; 23/04/2018 – Telecoms Slightly Higher Before Verizon Earnings — Telecoms Roundup; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS SAYS ENTERED INTO ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH OATH INC RELATED TO MOVIEFONE BRAND – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Names Jeff Lucas Head of Americas Sales; 30/04/2018 – Verizon collapses key network elements, improving efficiency and customer functionality

Meditor Group Ltd decreased its stake in Exelixis Inc (EXEL) by 5.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meditor Group Ltd sold 871,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.98% . The institutional investor held 15.09 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $359.25 million, down from 15.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meditor Group Ltd who had been investing in Exelixis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $19.27. About 206,813 shares traded. Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has declined 0.93% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.93% the S&P500. Some Historical EXEL News: 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH- RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 SHOWED TREATMENT WITH TECENTRIQ ALONE DID NOT PROVIDE MEANINGFUL CLINICAL BENEFIT COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 09/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 17/05/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES IPSEN’S CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR THE FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Celestial Asia Securities Holdings Ltd; 10/05/2018 – Roche’s Phase 3 IMblaze370 Study Misses Primary Endpoint; 17/05/2018 – IPSEN SA IPN.PA – EC APPROVED CABOMETYX (CABOZANTINIB) 20, 40, 60 MG FOR FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR-RISK ARCC; 28/03/2018 – lpsen Announces EMA Validation of Filing of a New Application for Additional lndication for Cabometyx®, for Patients with Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC); 17/05/2018 – Exelixis’ Partner lpsen Announces European Commission Approval of CABOMETYX® (Cabozantinib) for Previously Untreated Intermediate- or Poor-Risk Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.11-Adj EPS $1.18; 29/05/2018 – Exelixis Announces U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental New Drug Application For CABOMETYX(R) (cabozantinib) In Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 4,267 shares to 330,846 shares, valued at $65.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 470,498 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 368,412 shares, and cut its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Mgmt Limited Liability Company (Wy) owns 41,699 shares. Banque Pictet Cie stated it has 30,500 shares. Paw accumulated 12,000 shares. Korea Invest Corp reported 3.56 million shares stake. Moreover, Arrowgrass Cap Prtnrs (Us) LP has 0.61% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 350,310 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors, a Maryland-based fund reported 7,364 shares. Old Dominion Mngmt Inc has 1.7% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 87,170 shares. Congress Asset Company Ma reported 9,530 shares stake. 432 were reported by Magellan Asset Management. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.87% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Campbell Newman Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.09% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 9,963 shares. Private Grp Incorporated has invested 1.61% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Salem Counselors holds 19,994 shares. Alpine Woods Investors Lc owns 5,097 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 35,734 were reported by Smithfield Commerce.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon helps customers avoid more than 1.5 billion robocalls this year – GlobeNewswire” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Redemption of 4.20% notes due 2046 and termination of listing on the Taipei Exchange – GlobeNewswire” published on August 23, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “30 Sustainable Dividend Yields of 3.5% to Over 5% for Cautious Income Investors – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 26, 2019.