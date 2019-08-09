Meditor Group LTD Decreased Its Stake in Exelixis (EXEL) by $20.05 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) Stock Price Rose, River Road Asset Management Raised Its Stake

Meditor Group Ltd decreased its stake in Exelixis Inc (EXEL) by 5.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meditor Group Ltd sold 871,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.98% . The institutional investor held 15.09M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $359.25M, down from 15.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meditor Group Ltd who had been investing in Exelixis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $21. About 2.73 million shares traded or 7.59% up from the average. Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has declined 0.93% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.93% the S&P500. Some Historical EXEL News: 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 47C; 18/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Announces FDA Fast Track Designation Granted to CB-839 in Combination with Cabozantinib for Treatment of Patients with Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 17/05/2018 – IPSEN SA – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES IPSEN’S CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR THE FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR- RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 23/03/2018 – Exelixis’ Partner lpsen Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib) for Previously Untreated Intermediate- or Poor-Risk Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 06/03/2018 Exelixis Announces Webcasts of Investor Conference Presentations in March; 02/05/2018 – EXELIXIS 1Q CABOZANTINIB REV. $134.3M; 10/05/2018 – EXELIXIS INC EXEL.O – GENENTECH WILL FURTHER EXAMINE RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 AND PLANS TO PRESENT DATA AT AN UPCOMING MEDICAL MEETING; 15/03/2018 – EXEL REPORTS STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT VS PLACEBO; 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS ANNOUNCES U.S. FDA ACCEPTS SUPPLEMENTAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) IN PREVIOUSLY TREATED ADVANCED HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA; 21/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Group Dinner Hosted By Stuart Frankel Today

River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT) by 28.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 55,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.20% . The institutional investor held 252,793 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.55 million, up from 196,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $840.45M market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $36.99. About 32,043 shares traded. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) has risen 0.92% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.92% the S&P500.

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26 billion and $4.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Murphy Usa Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 6,650 shares to 338,871 shares, valued at $29.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 24,242 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 565,716 shares, and cut its stake in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.17 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “These Louisville stocks took the biggest hit in Wednesday’s market plunge – Louisville Business First” on October 11, 2018. More interesting news about Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Three-for-Two Stock Split – Business Wire” with publication date: May 02, 2016.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 50 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $160,186 activity. $4,625 worth of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) was bought by Priebe Stephen M on Friday, March 22. 63 Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) shares with value of $2,164 were bought by Herde Carl G. Northern Richard bought $2,409 worth of stock or 75 shares. $3,212 worth of stock was bought by Bickel Paul J III on Friday, March 22. LECHLEITER RICHARD A had bought 100 shares worth $3,380 on Tuesday, March 26. Shares for $3,922 were bought by Heitzman Donna L on Monday, July 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.42 in 2018Q4.