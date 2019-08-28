Meditor Group LTD Decreased Its Holding in Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) as Stock Value Declined; Gagnon Advisors Raised Its Suncor Energy (SU) Stake by $2.04 Million as Shares Declined

Meditor Group Ltd decreased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) by 93.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meditor Group Ltd sold 5.89M shares as the company’s stock declined 41.55% . The institutional investor held 420,846 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, down from 6.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meditor Group Ltd who had been investing in Celldex Therapeutics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.84M market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.12. About 33,367 shares traded. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) has declined 67.34% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CLDX News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 18/04/2018 – U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients With Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 20/04/2018 – CELLDEX REPORTS PROMISING EFFECT ON TUMOR BURDEN; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 06/03/2018 Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo(R) (nivolumab) Now The First And Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor To Offer Every Four-Week Dosing

Gagnon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Suncor Energy (SU) by 43.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc bought 63,666 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The hedge fund held 209,861 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.81M, up from 146,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Suncor Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $28.45. About 5.05M shares traded or 46.49% up from the average. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – PRODUCTION FROM E&P IS TRACKING ABOVE PLAN; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy declares dividend; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS LARGE DIFFERENTIALS UNTIL PIPELINES ARE BUILT; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS PIPELINE ACCESS FOR ALL OIL-SANDS PRODUCTION; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS ONE OF THREE SYNCRUDE COKERS IS DOWN; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY 1Q OPER EPS C$0.60, EST. C$0.56; 12/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$63 FROM C$60; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENCOURAGED BY SUPPORT FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY REPORTS CHANGE TO SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND TIMING & PR; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Gagnon Advisors Llc, which manages about $166.57M and $174.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 131,300 shares to 365,355 shares, valued at $11.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.