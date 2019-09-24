Meditor Group LTD Decreased Its Exelixis (EXEL) Stake by $1.96 Million; Sands Capital Management Has Lifted Position in Yandex N V (YNDX)

Sands Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc bought 281,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 5.29 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $200.84M, up from 5.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.96B market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $36.58. About 3.10M shares traded or 55.78% up from the average. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 26/05/2018 – YANDEX WOULD ONLY SELL SMALL STAKE IF IPO OF UBER JV HELD: RIA; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – EXPECT SEARCH AND PORTAL RUBLE-BASED REVENUE GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 19% TO 21% IN THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Yandex; 27/04/2018 – Sberbank and Yandex Complete Deal for Yandex.Market Joint Venture; 24/05/2018 – PROTEK PAO PRTK.MM AND YANDEX.MARKET SIGN AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP CATEGORY HEALTH ON NEW MARKETPLACE OF SBERBANK AND YANDEX; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – CURRENTLY EXPECT CONSOLIDATED RUBLE-BASED REVENUE TO GROW IN THE RANGE OF 28% TO 32% FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES EBITDA LOSS FROM TAXI FLAT Y/Y DESPITE UBER MERGER; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX CLOSE YANDEX.MARKET DEAL; 07/03/2018 Boundless to Host Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Server Enterprise; 08/05/2018 – Fosun International/Yandex Story Published in Error (Correct)

Meditor Group Ltd decreased its stake in Exelixis Inc (EXEL) by 0.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meditor Group Ltd sold 93,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.98% . The institutional investor held 15.00 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $320.57M, down from 15.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meditor Group Ltd who had been investing in Exelixis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $19.29. About 1.62M shares traded. Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has declined 0.93% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.93% the S&P500. Some Historical EXEL News: 10/05/2018 – EXELIXIS INC EXEL.O – GENENTECH WILL FURTHER EXAMINE RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 AND PLANS TO PRESENT DATA AT AN UPCOMING MEDICAL MEETING; 17/05/2018 – IPSEN SA – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES IPSEN’S CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR THE FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR- RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 18/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Announces FDA Fast Track Designation Granted to CB-839 in Combination with Cabozantinib for Treatment of Patients with Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 09/04/2018 – EXELIXIS SAYS BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EBITDA $73.4M, EST. $92.8M; 17/05/2018 – European Commission approves lpsen’s Cabometyx® (cabozantinib) for the first-line treatment of adults with intermediate- or poor-risk advanced renal cell carcinoma; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 09/04/2018 – Exelixis Elects Dr. Maria Freire to Its Bd of Directors; 18/04/2018 – CALITHERA’S CB-839 WITH CABOZANTINIB GRANTED FAST TRACK STATUS; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EPS 12c

More notable recent Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Yandex: Value With A Catalyst – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Yandex to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 26th – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Preview: Yandex (YNDX) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Yandex NV (YNDX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 04/23/2019: TWTR, CDNS, YNDX, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07 billion and $33.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twilio Inc by 37,804 shares to 2.03M shares, valued at $276.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 126,272 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.96 million shares, and cut its stake in Atlassian Corp Plc.

Analysts await Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 56.10% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.41 per share. EXEL’s profit will be $54.52M for 26.79 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Exelixis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “These 3 Value Stocks Are Absurdly Cheap Right Now – Nasdaq” on May 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exelixis: Good Time To Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on May 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Exelixis (EXEL) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on January 08, 2019. More interesting news about Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Pharmaceutical Companies to Consider as Lawmakers Continue to Fight for Lower Drug Prices – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Exelixis, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EXEL) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.79, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold EXEL shares while 87 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 225.65 million shares or 2.54% less from 231.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Trust Na has 3,022 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gru accumulated 27.77M shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems has 0.05% invested in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). First Trust LP holds 0.24% or 5.87 million shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 121,602 shares stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt owns 10,690 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt reported 15,357 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Co owns 15,892 shares. Jane Street Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 25,839 shares. Asset Management has 0% invested in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) for 3,875 shares. U S Global Investors has invested 0.59% in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Cap Va has invested 1.4% in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Amer Century Inc accumulated 0.03% or 1.46M shares. Colony Group Inc Incorporated Limited Liability invested 0.08% in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). First Mercantile stated it has 6,386 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.